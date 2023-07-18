TRACKING: Another fantastic afternoon

Today: We’ve had sun in the north and clouds in the south most of this morning as rain moves through southwest Iowa into Missouri. Clouds continue to clear today with lots of sunshine on the way for this afternoon. Highs top out mainly in the mid to upper 70s with a chance at 80° near Waterloo. Humidity remains low and winds are light from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: We may see a stray shower/storm in our northwestern counties late tonight, but they should be decaying as they approach the area, so most will likely stay dry tonight. Skies are partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds are east-southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Things turn warm and fairly humid again thanks to a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs are in the low to upper 80s and dew points are in the mid 60s. Skies once again look partly cloudy with the late chance for showers and storms in the evening to overnight hours as another cold front comes through.
Thursday: Once the cold front passes, winds turn breezy from the northwest for the day and will lower highs to the low and mid 80s while also dropping humidity down a bit. Skies look mostly sunny.
Weekend: Friday and Saturday look like great July days with seasonal temps, lower humidity, and plenty of sunshine. There may be a chance for showers/storms Sunday as we heat up.