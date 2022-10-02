TRACKING: Another dry week ahead

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight with a similar night to last night. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s with a southeasterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: We kick off the work week with another warm day and partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with a wind out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are partly cloudy and low temperatures warm up slightly into the upper 40s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: There is going to be a lot of high cloud cover, but sunshine is going to peek through. Skies are partly cloudy and highs are in the mid to upper 70s. This is going to be the warmest day for a while. We could see some late scattered showers Tuesday night.
Rest of the Week: Best chance of any rain comes Wednesday into Wednesday night. However, it is not expected to amount to much and the rest of the week looks dry. Along with that rain, a massive cold front moves through, dropping our highs into the 60s by Thursday and into the 50s on Friday.