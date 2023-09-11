TRACKING: Another dry stretch this week

Tonight: Stray showers are possible for our far southern areas early, otherwise clouds continue to move out from northwest to southeast. Lows are cool in the mid to upper 40s with a light north wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Some patchy fog is possible early, then skies are partly cloudy for much of the day. Some stray showers are possible late Tuesday afternoon through the early night hours. Highs are below normal in the upper 60s and low 70s with comfortable dew points in the mid 50s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Some stray showers are possible early, otherwise skies are partly cloudy. Lows are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a light and variable wind.
Wednesday: A nice day Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with dew points in the low 50s. Skies are partly cloudy with a light northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Highs jump into the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday and Friday and stay in that range through early next week. Along with that, dry air persists and there aren’t any strong rain chances through the next 10 days.