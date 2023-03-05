TRACKING: Another day with clouds and a rain chance

Today: We have once again another day with clouds mixed in with a slight chance of rain. Skies are mostly cloudy for much of the day with the rain chance coming from about noon onward, especially for our northwestern areas. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s with a breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. With winds slightly slower than expected, temperatures have been knocked down a degree or two from yesterday.
Tonight: Rain chances increase from about 6 PM until about midnight, and then tapers off early tomorrow morning. There could be some brief periods of moderate to heavy rainfall with some thunder, but no severe weather is expected. Lows are in the upper 30s and low 40s with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph.
Monday: We kick off our work week with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures varying greatly depending on where you live. If you were to split the area diagonally going from Waterloo to Elkader, that line and north and west sees highs in the mid to upper 40s. If you live southeast of that line, highs are in the 50s with our far southeast areas seeing close to 60. Winds shift from the southeast to the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Tuesday: Skies are mostly cloudy and highs are much more consistent across the board in the low to mid 40s. Winds are out of the east at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday we may see some light snow, but those chances are low at the moment and could be rain as well depending on temperatures. There are more likely chances for precipitation Thursday, and especially Thursday night into Friday morning. That’s where we have the chance for the most snow. Once again though, we are still monitoring to see how much of the area sees snow versus a wintry mix or rain.