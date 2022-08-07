TRACKING: Another day of storms

Today: Showers and storms are likely during the morning hours, with some possible clearing during the afternoon. This allows high temperatures to warm anywhere from the low 80s in the north to the low 90s in the south. Dew points are on the higher side in the low to mid 70s, so it is going to be another muggy day. Winds are varying in direction at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms redevelop during the late evening hours as this activity is more area wide overnight into Monday morning. As of now, nothing appears to be severe, but we could again see heavy rainfall along with lightning. Low temperatures are in the low 60s in the north and the low 70s in the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Monday: Besides a few possible AM showers, clouds decrease throughout the day with dew points dropping to the low 60s. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: A beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity is lower with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Things are dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures build back up to the upper 80s.