TRACKING: Another day in the 70s with clouds

Today: Cloud cover once again is the biggest factor in today’s forecast for the third straight day. We begin the day with cloudy skies and perhaps some patchy light drizzle. As the day goes on, we should break apart some of the clouds, especially west and north. Otherwise, skies remain mostly cloudy today, keeping temps cool with highs in the low to mid 70s again. Winds are light from the east at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Cloud cover should not be expansive tonight, but there will be some with partly cloudy skies. Lows are near 60° with an east-southeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: We start to break free from the cloudy pattern with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs warm a bit to the mid 70s north and east but upper 70s to low 80s in the west and south. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Finally, a mostly sunny day. Highs are in the upper 70s to mid 80s but with a northeast wind still light at 5 to 10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Thursday is a full day of sun and also our warmest day with highs in the mid 80s. It still looks warm Friday with a little more cloud cover. By Friday night and Saturday, a cold front delivers some rain and storm chances. Highs cool over the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s.