TRACKING: Another cool day

Today: We wrap up the work/school week with another cool January day. Highs are in the mid to upper 20s to the north, and low 30s to the south. Clouds start off the day, but we slowly break those apart for some sunshine this afternoon. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph, with the strongest winds coming during the morning.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with a calm night overall. Lows are in the mid to upper teens with a southerly wind around 5-10 mph.
Saturday: The weekend kicks off with plenty of sunshine, but some cloud cover does roll in from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are back on the mild side, with some areas seeing the low 40s. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Cloud cover sticks around for the back half of the weekend, but that does not deter the warm temperatures at all. Highs are in the 40s across the board, thanks in large part to that southerly wind at 10-15 mph.
Next Week: For MLK Day, rain is likely with temperatures in the 40s, so it stays as rain as opposed to a rain/snow mix. Tuesday, we see a break, before Wednesday we see a chance for a wintry mix, leading into Thursday’s chance of snow. Could be a potentially active week weather wise.