TRACKING: Another cold night tonight, snow tomorrow evening

The entire KWWL viewing area is under a wind chill advisory tonight until 10 AM Sunday morning.
Tonight: We are dry and cold tonight as low temperatures are in the -5 to -10 degree range, with wind chills in the -20 to -30 range. This is because winds are still strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow could still be an issue, but not nearly as bad as we saw Thursday and Friday.
Christmas Day: We start off the day sunny and dry, and high temperatures are in the upper single digits to mid-teens. But what’s Christmas without a little snowfall? Snow arrives in the early evening hours for our northwestern areas. Winds though are much calmer out of the west at 5-15 mph.
Christmas Night: Snow likely through the overnight hours with accumulations expected to be around 1-3 inches. Low temperatures are in the single digits across the board, and winds are out of the south shifting to the north at 5-15 mph.
Monday: The snow clears out early Monday morning and we see some sunshine with highs once again in the upper single digits and mid-teens. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: We warm into the 30s as early as Wednesday, and then we stay in the upper 30s and possibly lower 40s for the remainder of the week. Rain with a mixture of snowfall looks possible Thursday through Sunday.