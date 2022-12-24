 Skip to main content
...Another Night of Bitter Cold Wind Chills...

.Although it will not be as extreme as the past few nights, the
combination of brisk northwest winds and bitter cold temperatures
will drive wind chills down into the 20 to 30 below zero range
again tonight and into early Christmas Day.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30
below.

* WHERE...All but far southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

TRACKING: Another cold night tonight, snow tomorrow evening

The entire KWWL viewing area is under a wind chill advisory tonight until 10 AM Sunday morning.

TonightWe are dry and cold tonight as low temperatures are in the -5 to -10 degree range, with wind chills in the -20 to -30 range. This is because winds are still strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow could still be an issue, but not nearly as bad as we saw Thursday and Friday.

Christmas Day: We start off the day sunny and dry, and high temperatures are in the upper single digits to mid-teens. But what’s Christmas without a little snowfall? Snow arrives in the early evening hours for our northwestern areas. Winds though are much calmer out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Christmas NightSnow likely through the overnight hours with accumulations expected to be around 1-3 inches. Low temperatures are in the single digits across the board, and winds are out of the south shifting to the north at 5-15 mph.

Monday: The snow clears out early Monday morning and we see some sunshine with highs once again in the upper single digits and mid-teens. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Rest of the Week: We warm into the 30s as early as Wednesday, and then we stay in the upper 30s and possibly lower 40s for the remainder of the week. Rain with a mixture of snowfall looks possible Thursday through Sunday.

