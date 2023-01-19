TRACKING: Another Chance of Snow

As the storm system moves away, we are left with a few flurries before midnight. The wind is also a bit gusty from the northwest. Clouds dominate the sky through most of next week with high temperatures in the 20s and lows in the teens. There is another chance of light snow Saturday night from Waterloo south and east.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 23. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gust: 30 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 25. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 15. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy. High: 28. Low: 19.
Saturday Night: 40% chance of light snow south and east of Waterloo (Trace to 1”)
Sunday: Cloudy. High: 26.