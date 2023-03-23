TRACKING: Another chance of rain/snow

It is a quiet night with high pressure sitting over the Midwest. The high still has an influence on our weather for the first half of Friday keeping us dry. As the high moves east into the Great Lakes it allows an area of low pressure forecast to move from Oklahoma Friday morning to Indiana by Saturday morning. The northwest side of the storm catches southeast Iowa with a chance of rain changing to snow Friday night.
There are several variables that will impact the snow forecast:
Timing of when precipitation starts.
Timing of the cold air to change rain to snow.
How hard the snow falls (snowfall rate).
Track of the low.
Warm ground going into Friday night.
These are just to name a few. We will continue to track this system and get more details on Friday.
Weekend: Early morning snow ends Saturday otherwise mostly cloudy all weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
_____________
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 26. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: AM: Partly cloudy. PM: Increasing clouds. High: 49. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: 60% chance of rain/snow south and east of Waterloo. Low: 30.
Saturday: AM: 30% chance of snow then mostly cloudy. High: 48. Low: 28.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 44.