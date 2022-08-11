TRACKING: Another chance for showers/storms

Tonight: A frontal system has set up over central Iowa. Storms and showers have remained, for the most part, in our western and southern counties. The rain is expected to decrease in coverage by the evening hours and a lull in precipitation is expected. Rain chances will increase from after midnight into tomorrow. While the risk of severe weather remains low, heavy rainfall and an isolated strong storm is possible. Lows will be around 60 with an east wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Scattered showers and storms will be tracking east across the area during the morning and end in our eastern counties in the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds is expected. Highs will be in the 70s. Winds will be from the SE at 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: A quiet Friday night is expected with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 60s with winds from the SE at 5-15 mph.
Weekend: The weekend is shaping up to be dry but a bit warmer and more humid. Highs will be in the 80s with some locations nearing 90 on Saturday.