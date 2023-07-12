TRACKING: Another chance for showers/storms before the weekend

The sky becomes partly cloudy overnight. With some breaks in the cloud cover, recent rain, and little to no wind, areas of fog are possible late tonight and early Thursday morning.
Thursday is a quiet and muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds. Not much wind to help cool off. Our next chance for a few showers and an isolated storm is Thursday night. There is a better chance of scattered showers/storms Friday. Rain amounts are expected to be less than 0.50” and no risk for severe weather.
Highs are in the 80s this weekend with the humidity level lower just a bit. Dry weather this weekend continues into early next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog possible late. Low: 62. Winds: NW 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 87. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: 30% chance of showers/storms. Low: 64. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: 50% chance of showers/storms. High: 85. Winds: W 5-15 mph.