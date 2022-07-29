TRACKING: Another beautiful day

Today: A very similar day to yesterday with more sunshine today and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points in the mid 50s, creating comfortable conditions outside. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear skies and comfortable sleeping weather. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s with a light south wind at 5 mph.
Saturday: Temperatures are ramping back up to the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity stays low with dew points in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies and a south wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Temperatures are slightly warmer and more humid than Saturday with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with a slight chance at 90. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Next Week: There's a slight chance of showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning. Otherwise, it is a very dry and hot week ahead. Temperatures are consistently in the 90s all of next week and Wednesday we may have a chance at 100 degrees.