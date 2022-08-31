TRACKING: An excellent Wednesday

Today: The rest of the day we see plenty of sunshine and comfortable weather with low humidity. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s but the dew points are in the upper 50s so it is going to be a pleasant heat. Winds are out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and an overall nice night. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 60s with a calm wind.
Thursday: The warmth and humidity increases slightly, however it is a good day weather wise overall. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. Dew points are in the low 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Friday: This is the warmest day for the foreseeable future as high temperatures are widespread in the upper 80s with more 90s possible. Humidity is also on the higher end with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph. There is a chance of showers and storms late Friday into early Saturday morning. Nothing is expected to be severe at this point.
Weekend: After a chance of showers and storms early Saturday morning, it is a fairly comfortable weekend with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s and dew points are near that comfortable range in the upper 50s to low 60s.