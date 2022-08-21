TRACKING: An excellent start to the week

Today: After the craziness with the rain, severe weather, and funnel clouds, we finally have a calm and comfortable day to wrap up the weekend. Skies start off partly to mostly cloudy with eventual clearing to mostly sunny by this evening. High temperatures are in the mid 70s to low 80s with dew points decreasing to the low 60s by this evening. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with some possible patchy fog late tonight into early Monday. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s with a light north wind.
Monday/Tuesday: We have two beautiful days to kick off the work week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Humidity is on the lower end with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we could see multiple consecutive days of rainfall through the end of the week. Right now it is difficult to assess whether there are severe risks with these storms, but as the week progresses we will update you on those chances. High temperatures are fairly consistent in the low to mid 80s.