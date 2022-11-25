TRACKING: An excellent Friday

Today: A fantastic weather day is on the way with plenty of sunshine and perfect conditions for this late fall day. High temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a westerly wind at 5-15 mph. No problems today traveling for any Black Friday shopping or if you are heading back home.
Tonight: Skies remain clear overnight with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, keeping us somewhat warmer than normal.
Saturday: We kick off the weekend with plenty of sunshine, then clouds start to build during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures are warmer in the low to mid 50s. Winds are breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Early Sunday morning we could see some rain showers move in, with a chance for some of that to turn into a rain/snow mix at times. This leaves during the late morning hours and we have mostly cloudy skies for the day. High temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s with a breezy northwest wind at 10-20 mph.
Next Week: We get a break from the rain on Monday and warm back up into the upper 40s, then see a return of some rain Tuesday, with a chance of some snow on Wednesday. Temperatures also drop back into the 30s on Wednesday and stay there for the rest of the week.