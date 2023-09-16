TRACKING: An excellent day to wrap up the weekend

Tonight: Isolated storms continue through about 9 PM as a weak cold front moves through the area. After that, skies are mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: A spectacular day on the way with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Dew points are very comfortable in the upper 40s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Cool and clear for Sunday night with lows in the mid 40s. Winds are light and variable in direction.
Monday: Another nice day to kick off the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs slightly warmer than Sunday in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points remain comfortable in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday we see a chance of some scattered showers and storms, especially early during the day on Tuesday. Rain chances have scaled back for Thursday and Friday, but we may see some rain still for the upcoming weekend.