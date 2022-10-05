TRACKING: An end to our dry streak

Today: There’s some good news and some bad news. The good news is that we finally see some rain today! The bad news is that it won’t be a lot. Most areas are expected to get only a tenth of an inch, with some areas possibly exceeding that mark ever so slightly. We could see some isolated thunderstorms, but most of it is just showers. High temperatures are going to fluctuate depending on how much sunshine we see. Highs for now are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s with a few 70s possible. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: We may have an isolated storm or two early, otherwise skies are partly cloudy. Low temperatures are in the upper 40s with a light westerly wind.
Thursday: There is an isolated chance of showers, especially during the morning hours. Skies are partly cloudy and winds are strong out of the north at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. These strong winds push our high temperatures down to the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Temperatures continue to plummet with highs only in the low to mid 50s. By kickoff for Friday Night Heroes, temperatures are in the 40s. Conditions are dry though with partly cloudy skies and a northerly wind at 5-15 mph. Frost is likely overnight into early Saturday morning.
Weekend: The weekend is dry and mostly sunny with Saturday the cooler day than Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday are in the upper 50s and low 60s, while on Sunday they are in the mid to upper 60s.