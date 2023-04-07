TRACKING: An amazing Easter weekend

Today: Yesterday, we were warmer than the day before with highs in the 40s and 50s. Still the wind was chilly at times. Well, today we are going to be about 10 degrees warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, which should take the sting off of borderline breezy south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Skies are sunny besides some clouds in the far north.
Tonight: A few clouds look possible in the north where a front lingers, otherwise, skies are clear. Lows are slightly above normal, in the mid to upper 30s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph. Highs are in the mid to upper 60s.
Easter Sunday: It will be dry but with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs are still in the mid to upper 60s with the breezy south wind continuing. There may be an isolated shower or storm Sunday night.
Next Week: A summer-like pattern with a consistent south or southwest wind. The only chance for rain/storms now is on Monday, and that is a low chance. Otherwise, expect lots of sunshine. Highs are easily deep into the 70s, with 80° highs forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.