TRACKING: An active weather week ahead

Tonight: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy tonight with some patchy fog possible. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s with a northwest wind shifting to the south at 5-10 mph.
President’s Day: A mix of sun and clouds for much of the day with a slight chance of a light rain shower between 5 PM and 9 PM. It is expected to be solely rain due to very mild high temperatures in the low to upper 40s with a few areas getting close to 50. Winds are somewhat strong out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
Monday Night: A stray shower is possible early, then skies are partly cloudy with a breezy northwest wind at 10-20 mph. This drops our low temperatures into the mid-teens and low 20s.
Tuesday: Skies are partly cloudy during the morning hours, then areas along highway 20 and northward see a chance of some light snowfall. High temperatures drop back into the mid to upper 30s with a varying wind direction at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday/Thursday: Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we see that light snow chance continue for our northern areas and then moves out. There may be some travel impacts Wednesday morning. During the day on Wednesday, another system moves in that starts out as rain for much of the area, then transitions to a wintry mix for areas north of highway 30. This could involve freezing rain and sleet. Rain is expected to be the dominant precipitation type for areas highway 80 and south. The wintry mix continues into the overnight hours, with some of it transitioning into snow for areas along highway 20 north Thursday morning. The system then moves out Thursday afternoon. Travel impacts are likely Wednesday evening and especially Thursday morning. Things may change in time, but that is the current outlook.