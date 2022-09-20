TRACKING: An abnormally hot September day

Today: We are on the verge of record breaking heat today, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s across eastern Iowa. Dew points are in the upper 60s so it is going to be a hot and humid day with plenty of sunshine. Winds are out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, fueling this very hot day.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight, with lows in the upper 50s to the very north to lows in the upper 60s to the very south as a cold front approaches. Winds shift from the southwest to the north at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: As the cold front moves through, high temperatures are going to vary drastically, with highs as low as the mid 60s in the north, to as high as the mid 70s to the south. Skies are mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially for our southern areas. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Thursday: A much cooler day across the area as highs are in the low to mid 60s for the first day of fall. Skies are partly cloudy with the dew points extremely comfortable in the 40s. Winds are out of the north at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week:Friday there is a chance of widespread shower activity, with temperatures reaching only the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday warms up quite a bit to the mid to upper 70s. Sunday there may be a chance of showers early, otherwise partly cloudy with highs back down to the upper 60s and low 70s.