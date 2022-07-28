TRACKING: Amazing weather through the weekend

Today: We got a nice drink of water overnight thanks to scattered showers. Some spots saw a quarter to half inch of rain. After the showers clear our southern counties this morning, our next chance of rain is Sunday night. Skies become mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with a few more clouds lingering in the south through the morning. Highs top out in the mid 70s north to the low 80s south. A northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph leads to virtually no humidity.
Tonight: Skies are clear and temps are cool. Lows fall to the mid 50s with a light northwest wind.
Friday: Another perfect, sunny day with highs near 80. Humidity is low with the northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Weekend: A great weekend for outdoor activities with plenty of sunshine. Highs warm to the mid and upper 80s with a south wind. Humidity starts to increase, but it is not looking too oppressive.
Next Week: Significant and prolonged heat is coming into focus. Prepare for highs in the mid to perhaps upper 90s along with humid conditions. Feels like temps will most certainly be in the triple digits a few days at least. There are a couple of storm chances, mainly Monday and again on Thursday.