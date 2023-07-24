TRACKING: ALERT DAYS Wed/Thu/Fri due to heat and humidity

There is a Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY for hot and humid weather Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The heat index for these days is forecast to reach 100-105 during the afternoon. There is also a risk of strong to severe storms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Hail and high wind are primary threats.
Tonight, is a quiet night with temperatures dropping to where they typically are this time of year. The humidity level does start to increase tonight and into Tuesday.
High temperatures are forecast to be in the low 90s Tuesday. If you factor in the higher humidity, we get the heat index into the upper 90s during the afternoon. Not much wind to help cool you off. Try to stay in the shade as much as you can because it will be mostly sunny.
A few storms are possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. If these storms do form and move through eastern Iowa, they could be strong to severe. The storms end early Wednesday morning then we are back to sunshine most of the day.
The three hottest days of the next ten are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The heat index is 100-105 each day with mainly sunshine. There is a chance for a few storms on Friday that could cool us off, but we will have to fine tune the forecast as we get closer.
Tonight: Clear. Low: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Heat Index: upper 90s.
Tuesday Night: Warm and humid with a 30% chance of showers/storms late. Low: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: 20% chance of early AM storms then mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 97. Heat Index: 100-105. Winds: S 5-10 mph.