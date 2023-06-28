TRACKING: ALERT DAY today and Thursday due to air quality and storm chances

Today and Thursday will be ALERT DAYS due to unhealthy air quality. There will also be the chance for isolated strong to severe storms tonight and again Thursday into Thursday night.
Today: Air quality is still unhealthy to very unhealthy this morning with low-level smoke lowering visibility and giving a very strong smoke smell. We are expecting concentrations of low-level smoke and haze to remain in place through most of today and into tonight, keeping air quality unhealthy. It is recommended to limit prolonged outdoor exposure, remain inside and in the AC, close windows, or wear a mask.
We also may have a few isolated showers and storms through today, especially south, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. It is looking breezy, warm, and humid, with a south wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and dew points in the mid 60s.
Tonight: Isolated storms that develop this evening into tonight may produce some hail and gusty winds and could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The entire area is placed under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Lows fall to the mid 60s with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Air quality may still be lower with haze sticking around.
Thursday: Plenty of sunshine with an isolated storm or two. Any storms that develop could be strong in the afternoon. It looks hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds are northerly at 5 to 10 mph. Haze is expected to gradually decrease, and air quality should improve. Additional storms may develop overnight and could pose a wind and hail risk, with a Level 1 to 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
Weekend: More isolated to scattered storms are on and off through Friday and Saturday giving us decent rain chances. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, highs are in the 80s, and we’ll have falling, but still fairly high humidity levels with a north wind. By Sunday, we are partly cloudy with highs near 90.