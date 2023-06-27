 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

TRACKING: ALERT DAY through Wednesday due to poor air quality

Tonight, and Wednesday will be an ALERT DAY due to unhealthy air quality. There is also a small chance of strong to severe storms Wednesday night across our far northeast counties.

Air quality has been in the VERY UNHEALTHY category for many locations in eastern Iowa Tuesday. There could be some improvement overnight. Wednesday is likely to be the same as Tuesday if not a little worse. Limit your time outside.

A few showers/storms are possible late tonight into the morning on Wednesday. Most of the day is dry with a very hazy sky again. The smoke is from wildfires in Canada. The humidity level is high with dew points in the mid-60s.

There is a chance for showers/storms Wednesday night across northeast Iowa with the potential for a strong to severe storm. Hail and high wind would be the primary threat.

Thursday is a hot and dry day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers/storms. Low: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.  

Wednesday: 30% chance of showers/storms in the morning then hazy sunshine and breezy. Unhealthy air quality is expected. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers/storms northeast of Oelwein. Low: 66. Winds: S 5-10 mph.  

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 92. Winds: N 5-10 mph. 

