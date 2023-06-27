TRACKING: ALERT DAY through Wednesday due to poor air quality

Tonight, and Wednesday will be an ALERT DAY due to unhealthy air quality. There is also a small chance of strong to severe storms Wednesday night across our far northeast counties.
Air quality has been in the VERY UNHEALTHY category for many locations in eastern Iowa Tuesday. There could be some improvement overnight. Wednesday is likely to be the same as Tuesday if not a little worse. Limit your time outside.
A few showers/storms are possible late tonight into the morning on Wednesday. Most of the day is dry with a very hazy sky again. The smoke is from wildfires in Canada. The humidity level is high with dew points in the mid-60s.
There is a chance for showers/storms Wednesday night across northeast Iowa with the potential for a strong to severe storm. Hail and high wind would be the primary threat.
Thursday is a hot and dry day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
____________________
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers/storms. Low: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 30% chance of showers/storms in the morning then hazy sunshine and breezy. Unhealthy air quality is expected. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers/storms northeast of Oelwein. Low: 66. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 92. Winds: N 5-10 mph.