TRACKING: ALERT DAY Storms Late Tonight/Early Wed. Morning

ALERT DAY for the potential of severe storms with damaging wind, some hail, and locally heavy rain. The storms are late tonight, from 4AM to 9AM Wednesday.
Isolated showers/storms are possible tonight. The storms that could be severe and more widespread will be late tonight. This evening the storms should develop in western South Dakota and move southeast into central and eastern Nebraska. This area and western Iowa are the locations with a higher chance for severe storms. The storms continue to move east into eastern Iowa late. The storms begin to weaken around I-35 and are expected to clear the Mississippi River about 9 AM.
The rest of the day is humid with the clouds breaking up to have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. There is a chance for a few showers/storms Wednesday night. At this point it does not look like any severe weather.
Thursday is a warm and very humid day with lots of sunshine. One more chance at scattered showers/storms Friday before we dry out for the weekend and into next week.
_________________
Tonight: Isolated storms before 4 AM. An 80% chance of showers/storms after 4 AM. Some of these storms could be strong or severe with the primary threat, damaging wind. Some hail is possible. Locally heavy rain is likely with the storms. Low: 62. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Showers/storms end from west to east early in the morning, crossing the Mississippi River by 9 AM. Partly cloudy and humid for the rest of the day. High: 82.
Wednesday Night: 30% chance of showers/storms. No severe weather expected at this time. Low: 62. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 87.