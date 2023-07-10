TRACKING: ALERT DAY Monday night for chance of severe storms

An ALERT DAY is in effect for tonight due to the possibility of severe storms. More details are below.
Today: We are heating up today compared to our relatively cool stretch of temperatures recently. Today will be our first shot at the 90° mark since July Fourth, especially for our western and some southern cities. Otherwise, we should climb to the mid and upper 80s off of a sunny sky. Humidity remains manageable, but will be slightly higher, with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll have a nice breeze from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Tonight: A diving cold front moving in from Minnesota arrives at the border late this evening around 8 or 9 PM, bringing with it some scattered storms. Some storms look to be strong to severe as they move into north Iowa with a Level 2 out of 5 risk for parts of Chickasaw, Winneshiek, and Allamakee Counties. The Level 1/5 extends down to Highway 30. Damaging winds will be the main threat with an isolated tornado and large hail as smaller, secondary threats. Storms should weaken as they move through the area tonight through about 2 AM. Skies are partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds shift from the south to the north at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Most of the day should be dry and mostly sunny with cooler air for the north where highs are in the upper 70s to mid 80s. In the south, it may still be hot with more humidity as highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s. Generally, winds are in from the north at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night/Wednesday: Rain and storms become likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with strong storms and pockets of heavy rain possible. This should be a widespread area of rain with some areas seeing near an inch or more. Skies turn from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy through Wednesday afternoon with a variable wind and higher humidity. However. Highs should be in the 70s to low 80s.
Rest of the Week: Occasional storm chances are expected Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies. Highs climb to the mid 80s with humid conditions.