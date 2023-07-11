TRACKING: ALERT DAY for storm chances tonight/Wednesday

A Storm Track 7 ALERT DAY is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday morning for storms that may produce damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. More details below.
Today: A slow-moving front is splitting the area today. In the north, highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points down to the 50s to near 60. South of Highway 20, highs should reach the upper 80s to near 90 with a bit more humidity. Winds overall are pretty light. Skies may be hazy, especially north.
Tonight: Clouds increase through the evening before scattered showers and storms move in around or after midnight. Following some of this scattered activity, a strong line of storms should develop out west with the strongest part of the line moving along the “train tracks” of the stalled front in the south. Storms should generally weaken through the night, but there may still be the chance for damaging wind gusts along and south of Highway 30. Otherwise, non-severe showers and storms, with locally heavy rain are likely across much of the area.
Wednesday: Showers and storms continue through about 9 AM before the line moves away. From there, mostly cloudy skies should turn partly cloudy. Depending on the position of the front, there may be some redevelopment in the afternoon that could also turn severe, but I expect most of this to remain south of us. Rainfall amount could range from less than a tenth of an inch in the far north to over an inch in localized spots south. Highs Wednesday are in the upper 70s to mid 80s and it should be pretty humid.
Rest of the Week: Occasional storm chances are expected Wednesday night and then again Thursday night through Friday. Thursday is mostly sunny. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with humid conditions.