TRACKING: ALERT DAY for possible severe weather Tuesday night and Wednesday

Tuesday night and Wednesday will be an ALERT DAY due to the chance for severe weather.
Today: We start the day with plenty of cloud cover and scattered showers across the area. As we go through the day, the clouds will gradually dissipate from northwest to southeast. Any remaining showers will also diminish, but a few scattered showers remain a possibility for much of the day in our eastern and southern counties. We remain somewhat humid as well, with dew points holding in the low to mid 60s. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s and winds are out of the north around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: The entire area finally clears of any rain by tonight and we get to enjoy a mostly clear sky with lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 mph.
Monday: We are mostly sunny, but hot. Highs climb into the upper 80s to low 90s and dew points in the mid 60s keep the air feeling somewhat humid. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
4th of July: We have a hot afternoon in store for the Fourth of July as highs climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. We remain humid as dew points are in the mid 60s once again. Our rain chances begin to build through the afternoon hours and into the night of the Fourth ahead of an incoming front. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: A cold front pushes through the area on Wednesday and brings us our next round of rain. The front clears our area by Thursday and leaves us with very comfortable, dry air to end the week.