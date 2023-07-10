TRACKING: ALERT DAY early Wednesday morning

A few showers/storms are possible tonight. They are moving south and continue to weaken. They eventually fall apart overnight.
Tuesday is a little cooler and less humid across our northern counties. It is another hot and humid day for our southern counties. The sun shines for everyone with a light north wind. The sky is partly cloudy until midnight.
ALERT DAY: Tuesday night, 4 AM to 9 AM Wednesday south of Highway 20. Isolated threat for wind and locally heavy rain.
After 2 AM Wednesday, our chance of showers/storms increases. A line of storms is forecast to move east across Iowa. A few storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds would be the primary threat and locally heavy rain.
The early morning rain moves away between 7-9 AM and then the clouds clear for some sunshine. Highs are a little cooler, but the humidity level is high making it feel pretty muggy.
Tonight: 30% chance of showers/storms. Low: 63. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: 60% chance of showers/storms late. Low: 59. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 60% chance of showers/storms early in the morning. High: 81. Low: 63.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 88.