TRACKING: ALERT DAY due to severe weather late Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday night into Wednesday is a STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY due to the chance of severe weather.
Tonight: Skies clear for us as we have a quiet night. The full moon is visible for us tonight, so snap pictures if you’d like! Lows are in the mid 60s with a light northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: A hot and somewhat muggy day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and dew points in the mid 60s. Skies are mostly sunny with a light southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are light out of the south at 5 mph.
4th of July: Hot and somewhat muggy conditions continue for the 4th, with highs once again in the upper 80s and low 90s and dew points a little higher in the mid to upper 60s. For now, most of the day looks dry with storm chances possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A level 2 risk is in play for our far northwestern areas, and a chance for some strong storms in our central areas. Hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats at the moment.
Wednesday: The rest of the area is under the level 2 risk for severe weather on Wednesday, with the cold front advancing farther southeast. After some early morning showers and storms, there is expected to be redevelopment during the late afternoon and early evening. That’s where we could see strong to severe storms across almost all of eastern Iowa. Once again, large hail and damaging wind gusts the main threats. Dew points are in the mid to upper 60s with highs in the 80s, so the ingredients are there for the chance of severe weather. The timing on the cold front is a big factor for us. Stay up to date on the forecast as we get closer to Wednesday.