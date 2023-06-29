 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory Continues for the Eastern Half of Iowa
Through Midnight Thursday Night...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended an Air
Quality Advisory for the Eastern half of Iowa through Thursday
night.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas
through midnight Thursday night. Elevated levels of fine
particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the
smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

TRACKING: ALERT DAY continues due to poor air quality

A STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY continues tonight due to unhealthy air quality. The air quality has been improving this afternoon and that trend will continue through tonight.

Clouds increase overnight with a chance of showers/storms moving into eastern Iowa Friday morning. It is more widespread in our southern counties and becomes scattered across the northern counties. During the afternoon isolated showers/storms are possible across the entire area. No severe weather is anticipated.

The chance for showers/storms continues Friday night through Sunday morning. It is not going to rain the entire time or everywhere, but everyone has a chance of rain. Rain totals through the weekend are less than 1” across northern counties while there is a better chance of more than 1” of rain the farther south you live.

____________________

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 66. Winds: N 5 mph.  

Friday: 40% chance of showers/storms. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: 40% chance of showers/storms. Low: 65. Winds: N 5 mph.  

Saturday: 50% chance of showers/storms. High: 83. Low: 64.

Sunday: 30% chance of showers/storms. High: 86. 

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you