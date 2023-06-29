TRACKING: ALERT DAY continues due to poor air quality

A STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY continues tonight due to unhealthy air quality. The air quality has been improving this afternoon and that trend will continue through tonight.
Clouds increase overnight with a chance of showers/storms moving into eastern Iowa Friday morning. It is more widespread in our southern counties and becomes scattered across the northern counties. During the afternoon isolated showers/storms are possible across the entire area. No severe weather is anticipated.
The chance for showers/storms continues Friday night through Sunday morning. It is not going to rain the entire time or everywhere, but everyone has a chance of rain. Rain totals through the weekend are less than 1” across northern counties while there is a better chance of more than 1” of rain the farther south you live.
____________________
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 66. Winds: N 5 mph.
Friday: 40% chance of showers/storms. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: 40% chance of showers/storms. Low: 65. Winds: N 5 mph.
Saturday: 50% chance of showers/storms. High: 83. Low: 64.
Sunday: 30% chance of showers/storms. High: 86.