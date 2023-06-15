TRACKING: Air Quality Alert

Air quality alert is in effect for all of eastern Iowa until 10 PM Friday.
Today: Hazy sunshine continues and some of that smoke from the wildfires up north in Canada does reach the surface today. Expect reduced air quality and be careful outside if you have trouble breathing. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s with a light north wind at 5-10 mph. Humidity isn’t too bad with dew points in the mid to upper 50s.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight with more haze and reduced air quality. Lows are in the mid 50s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Air quality may improve slightly, but expect it to continue being reduced. Highs are slightly cooler in the low to mid 80s with a northeasterly wind at 5-10 mph. Dew points are great in the low 50s.
Weekend: Our first chance of rain since Monday comes arrive later Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours. Severe chances are expected to be low, and unfortunately, totals remain on the lower end as well. Most of that haze should be gone by Saturday with minimal air quality issues. Highs are close to 90. Sunday we cool off slightly with highs in the mid to upper 80s and more rain chances.
Next Week: Another very dry week ahead with highs touching 90 every day.