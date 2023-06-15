 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory for portions of Central and Eastern Iowa
Through 10 PM CDT Friday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for portions of central and eastern Iowa.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas
through Friday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a
concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the
state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoor.

TRACKING: Air Quality Alert

Air quality alert is in effect for all of eastern Iowa until 10 PM Friday.

TodayHazy sunshine continues and some of that smoke from the wildfires up north in Canada does reach the surface today. Expect reduced air quality and be careful outside if you have trouble breathing. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s with a light north wind at 5-10 mph. Humidity isn’t too bad with dew points in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight with more haze and reduced air quality. Lows are in the mid 50s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Air quality may improve slightly, but expect it to continue being reduced. Highs are slightly cooler in the low to mid 80s with a northeasterly wind at 5-10 mph. Dew points are great in the low 50s.

Weekend: Our first chance of rain since Monday comes arrive later Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours. Severe chances are expected to be low, and unfortunately, totals remain on the lower end as well. Most of that haze should be gone by Saturday with minimal air quality issues. Highs are close to 90. Sunday we cool off slightly with highs in the mid to upper 80s and more rain chances.

Next WeekAnother very dry week ahead with highs touching 90 every day.

