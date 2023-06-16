 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory for portions of Central and Eastern Iowa
Through 10 PM CDT Friday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for portions of central and eastern Iowa.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas
through Friday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a
concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the
state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoor.

TRACKING: Air quality alert through tonight

An air quality alert continues for the entire eastern Iowa area until 10 PM tonight. Take more breaks when you are outside and avoid any strenuous activity if possible.

TodayAir quality is slightly better today than yesterday, but we may still see some issues with the smoke. Highs are cooler today in the upper 70s and low 80s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph. Hazy sunshine continues for us as we wrap up the work week.

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight with more haze, but it mostly stays elevated. Lows are in the mid 50s with a light and variable wind.

Saturday: Most of the smoke stays elevated on Saturday with more hazy sunshine. Highs are warmer in the mid to upper 80s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph. Dew points are in the upper 50s and low 60s for slightly humid conditions. Showers arrive late Saturday night and continue into early Sunday, mainly for our western areas.

Father’s Day: Chance of showers for Father’s Day, though it is trending slightly towards the drier side. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with a southeasterly wind at 5-15 mph. Dew points are in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Next WeekAnother very dry week ahead with highs in the 90s every day.

