TRACKING: Air Quality Alert Through Friday

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for all eastern Iowa through Friday. Unhealthy air has been measured Thursday and may continue tonight into Friday. Everyone should limit their time outside. The smoke gradually thins out this weekend and the air quality will improve during that time as well.
Other than the smoke, there is not a whole lot going on. The sky is clear tonight and hazy sunshine continues Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are a few degrees cooler Friday but are back near 90 on Saturday.
There is a weak area of low pressure forecast to move across the middle of the country this weekend. It could bring eastern Iowa a few showers but nothing widespread or heavy. Rain amounts would be less than 0.25” for those that are lucky enough to get rain. After Sunday, we are heading into a stretch where there is no chance for rain. Next week looks hot (low 90s) and dry.
Tonight: Clear and hazy. Low air quality. Low: 57. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Hazy sunshine with potential low air quality. High: 84. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Low: 59. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 90. Low: 63.
Sunday: 30% chance of showers. High: 86.