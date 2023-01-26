TRACKING: Afternoon sunshine followed by 2 rounds of snow to end the week

This Afternoon: Sunshine! Temperatures hold steady this afternoon in the teens and low 20s. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph will hold wind chill values in the single digits to low teens.
Tonight: Temperatures bottom out in the single digits to low teens before midnight, then begin to warm. By daybreak, temps will already be in the 20s. It's all thanks to a warm front scooting through and winds shifting out of the south at 10-15 mph. After midnight, light snow showers will move in from the west.
Friday: Snow flurries continue through the morning before winding down from west to east during the afternoon. An inch or less is all that is expected from this round. Despite the low totals, breezy west winds at 10-20 mph will make for blowing and drifting hazards on roadways, especially during the morning commute. Highs recover nicely into the 30s by midday before gradually falling off during the afternoon. Another round of snow moves in from the west after midnight. Lows Friday night bottom out in the single digits to low teens.
Saturday: Snow is expected through much of the day, with the heaviest of the snowfall coming during the morning hours. This round has the greatest snow potential we have seen this week with up to 4” possible. Temps will top in the teens to low 20s with northeast winds at 5-15 mph. Snow exits east overnight as temps land on either side of 0°.
Sunday: Dry and mostly cloudy. Cold highs top in the single digits to teens. Winds will be light from the north at 5-10 mph.