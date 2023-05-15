TRACKING: Afternoon shower possible south, dry days ahead

Only minor flooding remains in McGregor and Dubuque (RR). Check levels HERE.
This Afternoon: A stray shower is possible south of Hwy 20. Clouds will be thicker in this area, limiting highs to the 60s. North of these showers, more sun is expected to break through, allowing highs to reach 70°. Winds stream from the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows drop to either side of 50° with a northwest wind staying below 10 mph.
Tuesday: Skies become mostly sunny as clouds decrease from north to south. Highs will be warmer, peaking in the mid-70s to low 80s. Winds pick up from the northwest to 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Another mostly sunny day with winds becoming southeasterly at 10-15 mph. Highs are forecast to be comfortable in the 70s.
Rest of the Week: Models vary on our next chance for rain and storms. They could move in as early as Thursday afternoon, but are more likely to begin late Thursday night or early Friday morning. The associated cold front will knock Thursday's highs in the 70s and 80s into the 60s and 70s for Friday. Currently, this weekend looks dry with highs in the 60s and 70s.