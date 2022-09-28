TRACKING: After a cool Wednesday, warmer air arrives

Today: Temps are dipping deep into the 30s this morning off of clear skies and a light wind. It’ll be a frosty start to your Wednesday, but once the sun rises, it’ll be a nice one. Winds are much lighter from the east at 5 to 10 mph and skies remain sunny. Today should be the coldest day with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Tonight: Besides some late passing clouds, skies are clear with another light southeast wind. While not as cold as this morning, we’ll expect lows to dip to the mid and upper 30s with some patchy frost possible.
Thursday: A mostly sunny sky is expected with winds shifting to the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph. This is the pivot that starts to bring in some warmer air. Highs are still below average in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday: More sunshine to round out the week with highs returning to the low 70s for some. Southeast winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
Weekend: A beauty of a weekend is on the way. Skies look mostly sunny both days with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid and upper 40s.