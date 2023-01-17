 Skip to main content
...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation
Today through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected at times from
late this afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across
central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also
possible especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle
becomes possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind
gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
morning commute on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Accumulating snow

It is a quiet night and start to Wednesday with lots of clouds. The Wednesday morning commute is dry. Snow moves from south to north during the late afternoon and early evening. It begins in our southern counties around 2 pm. It reaches Highway 20 around 4 PM and finally our northern counties by 6 pm. There could be some rain mixed in with the snow south of Cedar Rapids as the precipitation starts.

Snow continues Wednesday night and north of Highway 20 could be heavy at times. It is a breezy night causing some blowing snow in open areas.

Snow tapers off Thursday as we approach noon. Snow totals are mentioned below. This will be a heavier/wet snow so use caution when shoveling. Thursday morning commute might be difficult, especially farther north you live. Conditions will improve later in the afternoon and evening. Main roads should be much better by Friday.

Friday-Sunday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low: 27. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: 60% chance of snow in the afternoon. Some rain may mix in south of Cedar Rapids. High: 35. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night:  Breezy with snow likely. Could be heavy at times north. Low: 28. Winds: E 10-20 mph.  

Thursday: Snow ends by noon. Trace to 3” southeast and 6-8” northwest. Breezy with a NW wind at 10-20 mph. High: 32. 

