TRACKING: Accumulating snow later this week

An isolated shower is possible before midnight. Clouds linger through the night with a stray flurry late. Tuesday we are between a storm leaving and one approaching. Tuesday and Tuesday night are dry with lots of clouds.
Wednesday is our next storm. It will be approaching us late in the afternoon from the southwest. A wintry mix of rain/snow could impact our evening commute. Snow continues through the night across most of the area. There is some uncertainty as to how much snow accumulates across our southern counties. This is the area that will have more of a rain/snow mixture.
The morning commute on Thursday will be a slick one from the accumulating snow overnight. It is also a bit breezy, so some blowing snow is possible. Stay updated on the forecast as some of the snow totals below could get adjusted due to the track of the storm.
Tonight: Cloudy, areas of fog and an isolated rain shower possible. Low: 32. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 37. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy Low: 26. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: 50% chance of rain/snow late in the afternoon. High: 36. Low: 27.
Thursday: 60% chance of snow ends by early afternoon. Breezy with a NW wind at 10-20 mph. Snow totals: 3-6” north of Cedar Rapids. South of Cedar Rapids Trace to 3”. High: 30.