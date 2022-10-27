 Skip to main content
TRACKING: Above Normal Temperatures

Tonight: The clouds gradually clear as temperatures drop into the low and mid 30s. Little to no wind is expected.

Friday: This is the start of a few very nice fall days. Sunny with a light southeast breeze. High temperatures reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday Night: The sky remains clear with lows in the low to mid 30s with little to no wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 60s. The wind is light from the southeast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with high temperatures a couple degrees cooler but still above normal…low 60s. Light southwest wind.

