TRACKING: Above Normal Temperatures

The sky is clear overnight with a light south wind as high pressure moves east. A warm front is located over southern Minnesota on Saturday. The south wind and sunshine Saturday will push highs into the 60s.
Temperatures warm a few more degrees Sunday even though we will see more clouds. The wind is a bit stronger making for a breezy day. This area of clouds lingers into Monday with a small chance for a brief light shower. Most places are expected to be dry.
Tuesday through Friday the heat is on. High temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Normal high temperatures this time of year are in the upper 50s.
_________________
Tonight: Clear. Low: 38. Winds: 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. High: 65. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 40. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 69. Winds: S 10-20 mph.