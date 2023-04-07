 Skip to main content
TRACKING: Above Normal Temperatures

The sky is clear overnight with a light south wind as high pressure moves east. A warm front is located over southern Minnesota on Saturday. The south wind and sunshine Saturday will push highs into the 60s.

Temperatures warm a few more degrees Sunday even though we will see more clouds. The wind is a bit stronger making for a breezy day. This area of clouds lingers into Monday with a small chance for a brief light shower. Most places are expected to be dry.

Tuesday through Friday the heat is on. High temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Normal high temperatures this time of year are in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Clear. Low: 38. Winds:  5-10 mph.  

Saturday: Sunny. High: 65. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 40. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 69. Winds: S 10-20 mph. 

