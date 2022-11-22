TRACKING: Above Normal Temperatures

Tonight: The sky remains clear with the potential for some patchy fog late. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s. The usual colder spots could be in the upper teens.
Wednesday: This is a busy travel day for many, and the weather here looks great. Sunshine and mild. Highs are in the low to mid 50s with a light south wind.
Wednesday Night: Clouds quickly move in, and the sky is cloudy most of the night. The clouds act as a blanket and keep the temperatures a little warmer than the previous nights as lows only drop into the mid 30s.
Thanksgiving: It is a cloudy day and a few sprinkles or patchy drizzle possible. Highs are in the upper 40s. Warmer than last year but similar temperatures to 2020.
Friday: It is a busy shopping day, and the weather looks good for carrying all those bags. Sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday/Sunday: As you continue to shop the weather looks good. Clouds increase late Saturday. A stray shower is possible Saturday night. Clouds linger into Sunday morning then clear in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday are in the upper 40s and in the low 40s Sunday.