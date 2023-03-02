TRACKING: Above normal temperatures into next week

It was nice to see some sunshine late this afternoon after most of the day in the clouds. It is a quiet night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. The Friday storm continues to trend southeast. That takes any chance of precipitation out of the forecast for that day.
The weekend is warmer than normal, but more clouds than sunshine. We are tracking an area of low pressure forecast to bring a few light rain showers to the area late Sunday into Monday. Rain amounts around 0.10” or less.
Above normal temperatures continue through Wednesday then highs cool back into the 30s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 28. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40. Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 26. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 44. Low: 25.
Sunday: 20% chance of rain and breezy. High: 48.