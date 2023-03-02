 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 89.8 feet and falling.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 82.9 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TRACKING: Above normal temperatures into next week

It was nice to see some sunshine late this afternoon after most of the day in the clouds. It is a quiet night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. The Friday storm continues to trend southeast. That takes any chance of precipitation out of the forecast for that day.

The weekend is warmer than normal, but more clouds than sunshine. We are tracking an area of low pressure forecast to bring a few light rain showers to the area late Sunday into Monday. Rain amounts around 0.10” or less.

Above normal temperatures continue through Wednesday then highs cool back into the 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 28. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40. Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 26. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.  

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 44. Low: 25.

Sunday: 20% chance of rain and breezy.  High: 48. 

