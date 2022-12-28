TRACKING: Above Normal High Temperatures

Tonight: The sky becomes cloudy with low temperatures remaining above freezing (low to mid 30s). A lighter wind also makes it feel warmer. It is from the south at 5-15 mph.
Thursday: It is a dreary day. We will have a cloudy sky with areas of fog and drizzle. The wind is from the south at 5-15 mph with high temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Thursday Night: It continues to be cloudy with a light wind shifting to the west. This brings in some cooler air. Low temperatures are in the mid 20s. Anything that was wet will freeze. Any untreated surfaces could be slick Friday morning.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37. Low: 26
Saturday: Cloudy. High: 38. Low: 26.
New Year’s Day: Cloudy. High: 38. Low: 28.