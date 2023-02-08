TRACKING: A winter storm bringing heavy, wet snow

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the area for tonight through Thursday morning.
Today: We have a taste of spring today before a winter storm arrives tonight and Thursday. We start off with temps in the 20s, clear skies, and light winds. Fog does not seem to be an issue. Skies remain sunny to start today with temperatures quickly climbing. By the afternoon, clouds start to increase, but highs top out in the low to mid 40s. The best part is that winds are light from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: The warm temperatures are advantageous to us because as the clouds move in, temperatures are slow to drop to freezing or below and may not do so until early Thursday morning. That means as the moisture moves in, it starts as rain, around 9 or 10 PM in the south, and spreading north through the night. There should be a gradual transition to a wintry mix, and then eventually outright snow by Thursday morning, as temperatures cool. Lows tonight/Thursday AM are only expected to fall between 28 and 32°, so it is a razor thin edge in determining precip type. You’ll notice a transition north and west after midnight but the changeover from rain to snow may not be until 5 to 10 AM in the southeast. Winds start to pick up tonight, shifting from south to north at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Thursday: The window for pretty heavy snowfall will be between 5 and 10 AM, especially southeast. Not only will snowfall rates be high, but this will be a wet type of snow with temperatures close to freezing. Roads will likely be slushy and snow covered for the Thursday morning commute with delays/cancellations likely. As temps climb back to the mid 30s, there may be a transition back to a wintry mix after the heavy snow, before tapering off in the afternoon/evening. Winds are breezy from the north and northwest gusting to around 30 mph.
We are expecting 2-5” for areas east and south of Waterloo and a trace to 2” for areas west and north. Again, this is a heavy, wet type of snow, so be careful shoveling.
Friday: A few additional passing, light snow showers are possible Thursday night with light accumulations possible. Skies become sunny for Friday with cooler temps in the 20s and a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Weekend: We are sunny on Saturday with more clouds for Sunday. Temperatures warm through the weekend to the mid 30s Saturday and upper 30s to near 40 Sunday with melting taking place.