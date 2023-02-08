 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain
transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into
Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected
with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in
portions of east central into northeast Iowa. Areas outside of
the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A
brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible
on Thursday morning with impacts to the morning commute expected.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...A band of heavy snow is possible in the watch area. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches may occur within the band of
heavy snow, with lesser amounts in areas that fall outside of
the main band. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Central to Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slick road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.
Some tree damage and power outages may also occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

TRACKING: A winter storm bringing heavy, wet snow

  • Updated
  • 0

Nice today, snow tomorrow morning.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the area for tonight through Thursday morning.

Today: We have a taste of spring today before a winter storm arrives tonight and Thursday. We start off with temps in the 20s, clear skies, and light winds. Fog does not seem to be an issue. Skies remain sunny to start today with temperatures quickly climbing. By the afternoon, clouds start to increase, but highs top out in the low to mid 40s. The best part is that winds are light from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: The warm temperatures are advantageous to us because as the clouds move in, temperatures are slow to drop to freezing or below and may not do so until early Thursday morning. That means as the moisture moves in, it starts as rain, around 9 or 10 PM in the south, and spreading north through the night. There should be a gradual transition to a wintry mix, and then eventually outright snow by Thursday morning, as temperatures cool. Lows tonight/Thursday AM are only expected to fall between 28 and 32°, so it is a razor thin edge in determining precip type. You’ll notice a transition north and west after midnight but the changeover from rain to snow may not be until 5 to 10 AM in the southeast. Winds start to pick up tonight, shifting from south to north at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday: The window for pretty heavy snowfall will be between 5 and 10 AM, especially southeast. Not only will snowfall rates be high, but this will be a wet type of snow with temperatures close to freezing. Roads will likely be slushy and snow covered for the Thursday morning commute with delays/cancellations likely. As temps climb back to the mid 30s, there may be a transition back to a wintry mix after the heavy snow, before tapering off in the afternoon/evening. Winds are breezy from the north and northwest gusting to around 30 mph.

We are expecting 2-5” for areas east and south of Waterloo and a trace to 2” for areas west and north. Again, this is a heavy, wet type of snow, so be careful shoveling.

Friday: A few additional passing, light snow showers are possible Thursday night with light accumulations possible. Skies become sunny for Friday with cooler temps in the 20s and a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Weekend: We are sunny on Saturday with more clouds for Sunday. Temperatures warm through the weekend to the mid 30s Saturday and upper 30s to near 40 Sunday with melting taking place.

