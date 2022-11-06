TRACKING: A windy week

Tonight: The evening clouds clear and it remains clear for the rest of the night. The wind is light from the west as temperatures drop to near 30 by morning.
Monday: Lots of sunshine. Enjoy it, because the rest of the week looks cloudy. High temperatures are near 50 with a light northeast wind.
Monday Night: Mostly clear and the wind increases late from the southeast to 10-15 mph. This keeps the temperature a little warmer with lows in the low to mid 30s.
Election Day: Mostly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the mid 50s. It is a breezy day with a south wind at 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: We have a warm day with highs in the upper 60s with a gusty south wind. The sky is cloudy, but it remains dry.