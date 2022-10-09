 Skip to main content
TRACKING: A windy week ahead

  Updated

TonightSkies are mostly clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds are light and variable for a quiet Sunday night.

Monday: Another warm day and mostly sunny skies. High temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with a southerly wind in 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Skies are mostly clear with clouds increasing late. Lows are warmer in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: The story of Tuesday is how strong the winds are going to be. Winds are out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph at times. We have a chance for some scattered showers, but the best chance is late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. High temperatures are still warm with a southerly wind in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rest of the WeekAnother chance of showers comes Wednesday, but this time air comes from the northwest ahead of a cold front that’ll cool us down. Winds stay strong and high temperatures drop back to the 50s by Thursday. Highs then bounce between the 50s and 60s.

