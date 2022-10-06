TRACKING: A windy and cooler day

Today: After some AM fog, conditions clear slightly with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower chance. A cold front is on the way from the north, and that is going to do two things. One, bring our high temperatures down, ranging from the upper 50s to the north to the low 70s to the south. Two, winds are going to be strong today, out of the north at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Tonight: With the cold front now passing through the entirety of the viewing area, low temperatures drop consistently to the mid to upper 30s with some frost possible. Winds stay relatively strong at 5-15 mph. Some patchy fog is also possible leading into Friday morning.
Friday: Some initial AM fog is possible, otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures are cool in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds stay out of the north at 5-15 mph. Conditions for Friday Night Heroes is going to be chilly, with kickoff temperatures in the 40s. Our first hard freeze of the season may happen early Saturday, as low temperatures reach the 20s.
Saturday/Sunday: Saturday is the cooler day with sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. On Sunday, winds blow from the southwest, giving us warmer air with highs in the mid to upper 60s and mostly sunny skies.
Next Week: Once again, the best chance for rain appears to be on Wednesday. Other than that, conditions are dry, and temperatures bounce around from the low 70s to the mid 60s.