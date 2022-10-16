TRACKING: A windy and chilly Monday

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy tonight with winds remaining strong out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Low temperatures drop into the mid and upper 20s, and wind chills are into the teens early tomorrow morning.
Monday: High temperatures are going to be near record cold in the upper 30s and low 40s, about 20 degrees below normal. Winds are blustery out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Skies are mostly sunny, but that sunshine won’t help us out much with warmth.
Monday Night: Skies are clear and low temperatures drop into the low 20s with some areas possibly in the upper teens. Definitely our coldest night of the season so far. Winds are steady out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday:Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with high temperatures slightly warmer in the low to mid 40s. Winds are still strong out of the northwest at 10-20 mph but do drop down from the windy day on Monday.
Rest of the Week: The highs ramp up to 70 by Friday, quite the difference from the start of the week. We remain dry through the weekend.